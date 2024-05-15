'Keep Those Lines Of Communication Open': Greta Gerwig Talks About France's Me Too Movement At Cannes 2024 Press Con

Greta Gerwig is all set to rule this year's 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. She has been chosen as the president of the main competition jury at the film fest this year.

As the Festival de Cannes finally kicked off in full swing, Gerwig arrived at the event's international press conference on May 14 and expressed her thoughts on France's Me Too movement. Here's what the 40-year-old director had said on the opening day of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Greta Gerwig on France's Me Too movement

After achieving tremendous success and earning top accolades for her 2023 fantasy comedy film Barbie, which became one of the highest-grossing movies of that year, Greta Gerwig is back in the spotlight. On May 14, Gerwig arrived at the opening day of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Later, at the star-studded fest, jury president Gerwig attended the press conference, where she shared her views on France's Me Too moment. According to Variety, the Lady Bird director was asked to share her thoughts on Me Too rumors and how it's impacting this year's event.

In response to the above question, she replied, “I think people in the community of movies telling their stories and trying to change things for the better is only good."

She continued, "I have seen substantive change in the American film community, and I think it’s important that we continue to expand that conversation. I think it’s only moving everything in the correct direction to keep those lines of communication open.”

Live from the Grand Théâtre Lumière stage, the entire #Cannes2024 Jury! ✨ En direct de la scène du Grand Théâtre Lumière, le Jury du 77e Festival de Cannes au complet !



🔎 Greta Gerwig, Ebru Ceylan, Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Nadine Labaki, Juan Antonio Bayona, Pierfrancesco… pic.twitter.com/anLxTqaAcU — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 14, 2024

Greta Gerwig's role at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

As the Cannes Film Festival 2024 kick-started on Tuesday, May 14, Greta Gerwig was spotted arriving on the opening day donning her stylish fashion ensemble. She also joined other extraordinary jury members at the press conference later in the evening.

The Festival de Cannes unveiled the list of jury members in April, which includes Eva Green, Omar Sy, J.A. Bayona, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nadine Labaki, Ebru Ceylan, and Pierfrancesco Favino. These members will join Gerwig in deciding the winners and awarding the coveted Palme d'Or.

American Director-actor Greta Gerwig has been given a pivotal role in the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Festival de Cannes previously announced that she will be the president of the main competition jury at this year's film fest.

