Keeping Up With The Kardashian superfan Millie Bobby Brown says the news of KUWTK ending left her ‘very sad’

Kardashians superfan Millie Bobby Brown is reacting to the news that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be ending after 20 seasons on E! “It’s very sad. I’m so sad. I’ve been watching them for years, but everything must come to an end,” Millie told Variety in reaction to the news.

She then was asked what she will miss most and she responded, “Everything. I mean, just the fact that they are very funny. Oh, my gosh, I’m going to miss lots. I enjoyed it so much. Every Sunday night, I was obsessed.”

In case you missed it, Kris Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed the reason behind deciding to leave the show behind. While talking about the end of KUWTK, Kris said it was “kind of [a] sudden” decision to end the show. “I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was just time. It just sort of came to us. We thought, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes, lots of spinoffs,” Kris said.

“It’s so weird to think that when we started the show, there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms. There was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat. There were no grandchildren, people weren’t married or divorced. It’s just so crazy that all of this has happened and to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world.”

