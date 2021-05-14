Keeping Up With The Kardashians: 5 hilarious & slightly mean moments of Kourtney, Khloe, Kris & Kim Kardashian

From divorces to romances to even proposals and losses, fans of the show have lived with the Kardashians through their unfiltered banter, fights and fun.

It will soon be around 2 months since the first episode of the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) released. The reality series which turned out to be one of the longest-running television series for almost 14 years will be coming to end in June. With 20 seasons in total, we have seen every family member of the Kardashian family go through life-changing moments. From divorces to romances to even proposals and losses, fans of the show have lived with the Kardashians through their unfiltered banter, fights and fun.

Today, we decided to look back on some of the most hilarious and slightly mean moments of the Kardashian family over the years that have left us in split. Take a look:

When Kim was busy taking a selfie while Khloe geared up to go to jail

Khloe Kardashian was asked to be present in court as she violated her probation after getting a DUI. While the overall mood was somber and serious, a younger Kim Kardashian couldn't get enough of capturing the moment. While clicking Khloe's photos, she also snapped a selfie from her digital camera. Click here to watch.

When Kourtney used ABCDEFG and hilariously made her point

Kourtney Kardashian and former partner Scott Disick have had a complicated history. Be it in front of the cameras or off, the former lovers were always easy going. However, this hilarious fight between them will crack you up. In the video, you can see Kourtney just saying ABCDEFG to hilariously end an argument. Click here to watch.

When Kim Kardashian lost her diamond earring

This one's another gem! The reality star ended up in tears when she lost her $75,000 diamond earrings after her then partner Kris Humphries threw her in the sea on a family trip to Bora Bora. While she was not amused by it at all, Kourtney's sassy comment of 'people are dying' to Kim took the cake. Click here to watch.

When Kardashians impersonated each other

In 2019, the Kardashian family came together for an epic impersonation battle. Khloe and Kris dressed up like each other, whereas Kim and Kourtney took on each other's roles. Kendall Jenner became Kylie and the result was all things hilarious as they gathered at the dinner table and did some great mimicry. Click here to watch.

Kylie and Kendall's growing up years

While the three sisters and momager Kris Kardashian have been central to the show, their cousins Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been featuring on KUWTK since they were kids. From fighting all the time to having open conversations about periods and chasing their dreams, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been under the spotlight since several years. Click here to see their growing up years.

