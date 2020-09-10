Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons for this SHOCKING reason

According to recent reports by Page Six, Keeping Up With the Kardashians for a very shocking reason. Scroll down to find out what it is.

Yesterday it was announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 seasons – and it all comes down to the Kardashians themselves being tired of keeping up. Following the announcement of the show’s ending after 14 years, Page Six revealed Wednesday (September 10) that the family decided to end the show because they finally grew tired after 20 seasons, and would prefer to go out “on a high note.”

“It was a good time to end,” an insider told the outlet. “We’re also exclusively — and emphatically — told that Kanye West’s mental health played no role in the decision to go off the air. West has struggled publicly over the last few months with his bipolar disorder, prompting wife Kim to come out in his defence as he worked to get better,” the outlet also adds.

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras,” an E! spokesperson said in a statement.

In case you missed it, the last and final season of the beloved show will launch in 2021.

ALSO READ: Keeping Up with the Kardashians to officially end in 2021 after Season 20

Share your comment ×