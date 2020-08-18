Keeping Up with the Kardashians new promo suggests that Khloe Kardashian faced a COVID scare; Watch

Khloe Kardashian may have had coronavirus according to the season 18 promo of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The promo shows Khloe taking a swab test and Kim saying “Khloe is so sick.”

The new teaser for Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ new season has arrived and fans are wondering…did Good American founder Khloe Kardashian have COVID-19. In the promo, Khloe appears to undergo a Coronavirus nasal swab test as Kim Karadshian is heard saying that Khloe is “so sick.” “Everybody in the world is talking about coronavirus,” Scott Disick says in the promo, with Kim later adding, “I’m super worried that Khloé is so sick,” she reveals.

While you wait for Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 to air on September 17, watch the promo below:

Meanwhile, if you missed it, there has been some major breaking personal news for Khloe Kardashian. Earlier this week, US Weekly reported that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together and moving towards having another baby. Multiple sources who are close to the couple told the publishing house that, “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine.”

Isolating at home in Los Angeles with Kardashian, 36, and their 2-year-old daughter, True, amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped bring out a different side of Thompson, 29, who cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with multiple women in the past. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to have been great for their relationship,” the source explains.

