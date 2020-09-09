Keeping Up with the Kardashians to officially end in 2021 after Season 20

The 19th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will premiere on 17th September. Meanwhile, the family has an important announcement to make regarding the 20th season of the series.

The popular series Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade. However, this iconic series is officially going to come to an end soon. Yes, you heard it right. The Kardashian-Jenner family has already announced it on September 9. As per a report by E! News, the 19th season of the series will return on 17th September. This will be followed by the 20th season in 2021 that will be the final one.

The family has also shared this piece of news on social media. Here’s how the announcement reads as can be seen on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram handle, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

It further reads, “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021.”

Apart from that, Kim Kardashian herself has added a quote along with the long statement that goes this way, “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.” She has also shared a poster of the series along with the post.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered on 14th October 2017. The reality series focuses on the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Its executive producer is Ryan Seacrest. It is considered one of the longest-running series in the country. Meanwhile, the 18th season premiered a few months back on 26th March 2020. Numerous spin-offs of the series have also been made that include Dash Dolls, Life of Kylie, Khloe & Lamar, and others.

