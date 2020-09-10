  1. Home
Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Ryan Seacrest has THIS to say about a KUWTK spin off in the future

Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Ryan Seacrest spilled the beans on a possible KUWTK spin-off, and whether it will be a possibility. Scroll down to see what he said.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Ryan Seacrest is opening up whether there’s room for a spin-off of KUWTK, following the show’s announcement that it will be ending soon.

The 45-year-old executive producer of the popular reality show told Entertainment Tonight that he wasn’t sure a spin-off would happen just yet, or at all. “I don’t know the answer to that. We have not crossed that bridge yet,” he shared.

 

Ryan added, “I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups. I mean it’s pretty cool to see that they have been so vulnerable and open and people have ridden along.”

 

In case you didn't know, the show has already had several spin-offs from the flagship show, including Khloé & Lamar, Rob & Chyna, I am Cait, Life Of Kylie, plus Kourtney & Kim Take New York, The Hamptons and more.

 

Ryan also opened up about the legacy of the show earlier today on Live! He said: “I almost feel like I’m family with her, and she is truly an amazing partner and I think one of the savviest business people on the planet. Think about how she manages family and how she manages an incredible empire. It’s no small task, and she has really propelled that franchise and those businesses into what they are today.”

 

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

They have got so many children n grandchildren to ensure a successful spin-off in the next decades. Lol

