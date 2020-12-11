Keeping Up With the Kardashians to return with a revamped version in 2021; Family under a multi year deal

Expect to see more from Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in the revamped version of KUWTK in 2021!

We’re not done keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners just yet, after all. The family is set to create new global content under a multi-year deal to stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States, and internationally on Star, the streamer confirmed in a statement on Thursday (December 10). You can expect to see more from Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in the very near future, based on the announcement from Disney’s Investor Day in Santa Monica, California.

The expected debut is sometime in late 2021. Additional details will be made available soon. If you missed it, previously Kim Kardashian announced that after 14 years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family was finally ending the show. Following the announcement, an insider via Page Six revealed in September that the family decided to end the show because they finally grew tired after 20 seasons, and would prefer to go out “on a high note.” “It was a good time to end,” an insider told the outlet.

“We’re also exclusively — and emphatically — told that Kanye West’s mental health played no role in the decision to go off the air. West has struggled publicly over the last few months with his bipolar disorder, prompting wife Kim to come out in his defence as he worked to get better,” the outlet also added.

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras,” an E! spokesperson said in a statement.

