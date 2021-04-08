Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars ANNOUNCE Andy Cohen would host the final season’s Reunion Special

Andy Cohen took to his Twitter handle to reveal that he would host the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion special. Take a look.

Andy Cohen would be hosting Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special which will premiere after the final season of the reality show. The talk show host took to his Twitter handle to share a video FaceTiming the cast of the hit show and revealed the news. The video call session consisted of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, all sitting together as they talked to Andy over the phone.

In the clip, the talk show host can be heard saying, “We’re doing a ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reunion, covering all 20 seasons, hosted by me. Get ready,”. Moreover, confirming the news on the posts caption, he wrote, “The ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion hosted by me! Which moment from all 20 Seasons of @kuwtk on @eentertainment do you want to see the family discuss? I’m all ears.” Andy also urged fans to tweet questions for the reunion in another tweet, “It’s the ultimate family reunion covering 20 years of the Kardashians – and nothing is off limits! tweet questions for Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall & Scott using the hashtag #KUWTKReunion.”

The show’s final season would revolve around topics like Kim and Kanye West’s divorce, and an appearance from Caitlyn Jenner. Recent news reports came in about the former member of the show reaching out to political consultants and exploring run for California governor. The star’s inclination towards the same surfaced at a time when the current governor Gavin Newsom is under public scrutiny for his immigration and tax policies.

