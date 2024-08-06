Kehlani’s Ex Javaughn Young-White Seeks Full Custody Of Their 5-Year-Old Daughter; Claims Singer Is In A 'Cult' That Influences Child’s Upbringing

Javaughn Young-White is seeking full custody of his five-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi, whom he shares with singer Kehlani. In court documents obtained by Billboard, People, and other similar news outlets, Young-White, who dated the singer, 29, from 2018 to 2019, requested full custody of their daughter after claiming that Kehlani is in a sex cult that controls her behavior as well as Adeya’s upbringing.

“Adeya was born in a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult that she [Kehlani] belongs in,” Young-White wrote in his filing. “Due to the fact that Adeya was born in a home and not in a conventional setting like a hospital, my name is not on Adeya’s birth certificate,” he further noted. According to Billboard, Young-White claimed in his July 24 filing that he has requested his name be added to his daughter’s birth certificate for five years, but the request has been ignored by Kehlani. He also alleged that the singer did not provide him with his daughter’s social security number despite multiple requests.

Young-White expressed in the court papers that he doubts his daughter even has a social security number.

Javaughn Young-White, an internet personality and brother of American comedian, actor, and writer Jaboukie Young-White, alleged in his documents that the group controlling Kehlani’s actions convinced the singer that he was a threat to their daughter and that he would harm her, leading to him being banned from seeing Adeya for several months. He also accuses the leader of the cult in question of having several sexual assault allegations against him.

According to Young-White’s filing, his daughter is cared for by random strangers from the cult when the singer is on the road for her shows. During this time, Adeya is allowed to sleep in a bed with them and is even bathed by people in the cult. Young-White details that while he has tried to discuss his concerns with Kehlani, the singer has not listened and has instead disparaged him on social media.

He is asking the court to establish his paternity so he may exercise all his paternal rights as Adeya’s father. He is also requesting child support from Kehlani. Young-White also wants the singer to undergo a psychological exam “to determine whether or not she does have a bipolar disorder.”

