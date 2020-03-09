Keira Knightley admits falling asleep midway while filming for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Keira Knightley admits she slept during the shooting of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace as she was 12 years old when she appeared on the show.

Keira Knightley was only 12 years old when she starred in George Lucas’ Star Wars in the first episode titled The Phantom Menace. She played a decoy for Padmé Amidala​, the Queen of the planet Naboo, in the 1999 release show. In her conversation with Total Film, she opened up on her experience being a part of the popular show. However, she stated that being 12 years old, she doesn't have too many memories to recollect.

She shared about one of the instances where she remembers having a headache because of the heavy headdress. Keira Knightley also revealed that once she fell asleep midway while shooting for Star Wars. She says that she was in the background for so long that she ended up dozing off. She recalls that she was sitting on a chair and was in the background. She slept and couldn't keep her eyes open.

Keira Knightley has been a part of many popular films such as Pride and Prejudice, The Aftermath 2019, Love Actually, Anna Karenina, The Duchess, Pirates of the Caribbean and more. She has given many big hits. Knightley will soon be seen in the forthcoming drama Misbehaviour. It tells the story of the Women’s Liberation Movement’s actions during the live TV broadcast of the Miss World beauty pageant in 1970.

