Keira Knightley gets candid about facing harassment: ‘I don’t even think about it, it’s effing depressing’

Keira Knightley recent;y opened up about being subject to harassment by men. Scroll down to see what she shared.

Content Warning: This article includes references to harassment.

Actress Keira Knightley recently got candid about the harassment women are subject to in the world. The 36-year-old Hollywood star spoke to Harper’s Bazaar UK and revealed that every woman she knows has experienced harassment. “It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it. It’s f—ing depressing,” Keira said in the interview.

The interviewer who wrote the story for the magazine brought up how she and Keira were followed by a “lone male stranger” while they walked around. “I think it’s quite interesting talking about this while being chased around,” Keira said. “I love that politician who said there ought to be a curfew for men and men were outraged, and you think – but there’s a curfew for women and there always has been.”

When asked if she’s ever been harassed, Keira said, “Yes! I mean, everybody has. Literally, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been, in some way, whether it’s being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they’re going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has.”

Back in March 2020, Knightley added a no-nudity clause in her contract and during a chat with Financial Times, she explained the move. The mother of two stated that while she is completely comfortable with her body, she had decided to no longer bare it on camera and uses a body double for such scenes now. The actress revealed that she decided to add the clause after giving birth to her two daughters, 4-year-old Edie and 6-months-old Delilah, who she shares with husband James Righton.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

