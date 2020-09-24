  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keira Knightley REVEALS her daughter Delilah started walking at 9 months; Jokes ‘We were not ready for this’

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Keira Knightley revealed that her daughter Delilah started walking at 9 months amidst lockdown. Scroll down to see what else she said.
6401 reads Mumbai
Keira Knightley says daughter Delilah started walking at 9 months during quarantineKeira Knightley REVEALS her daughter Delilah started walking at 9 months; Jokes ‘We were not ready for this’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Keira Knightley gave some rare insight into her life as a mom during her Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show, discussing how she, husband James Righton and their two daughters — Delilah, 1, and Edie, 5 — have been quarantining amid the ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis. During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight show, the actress said: "We went into lockdown when she (Delilah) was about 6 months [old], so she's had a very strange life." 

 

Knightley, 35, added: "And that sort of involved my then-4-year-old, who turned 5 in lockdown, running around [her baby sister] a lot, because we couldn't go out." Perhaps as a result, "The baby, who I thought would be [sitting] and very easy to look after for quite a while, at 9 months, just decided to get up and start walking," she added.

 

Watch their full chat below:

Knightley joked that she "didn't even think" her child walking at 9 months old "was possible," as "it didn't look physically possible" because of the size of her feet. "Big butts and tiny little feet," she added, smiling. "I think, at any other point, if we hadn't been locked down, I would've been like, 'Whoa, my kid's a genius!' And as it was, I was just like, 'Sit the f--- down. We are not ready for this, as well.'" In fact, Delilah "didn't crawl at all," said the mom of two, adding with a laugh, "We put her on her belly to crawl and she'd look at you like, 'What the f--- are you doing? I'm not doing this.'"

 

ALSO READ: Keira Knightley is expecting baby number 2; flaunts her baby bump at Chanel's cocktail party

Credits : The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement