Keira Knightley REVEALS her daughter Delilah started walking at 9 months; Jokes ‘We were not ready for this’

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Keira Knightley revealed that her daughter Delilah started walking at 9 months amidst lockdown. Scroll down to see what else she said.

Keira Knightley gave some rare insight into her life as a mom during her Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show, discussing how she, husband James Righton and their two daughters — Delilah, 1, and Edie, 5 — have been quarantining amid the ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis. During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight show, the actress said: "We went into lockdown when she (Delilah) was about 6 months [old], so she's had a very strange life."

Knightley, 35, added: "And that sort of involved my then-4-year-old, who turned 5 in lockdown, running around [her baby sister] a lot, because we couldn't go out." Perhaps as a result, "The baby, who I thought would be [sitting] and very easy to look after for quite a while, at 9 months, just decided to get up and start walking," she added.

Watch their full chat below:

Knightley joked that she "didn't even think" her child walking at 9 months old "was possible," as "it didn't look physically possible" because of the size of her feet. "Big butts and tiny little feet," she added, smiling. "I think, at any other point, if we hadn't been locked down, I would've been like, 'Whoa, my kid's a genius!' And as it was, I was just like, 'Sit the f--- down. We are not ready for this, as well.'" In fact, Delilah "didn't crawl at all," said the mom of two, adding with a laugh, "We put her on her belly to crawl and she'd look at you like, 'What the f--- are you doing? I'm not doing this.'"

