Keira Knightley Reveals Why She Turns Down Blockbuster Franchises After Pirates of the Caribbean: 'I Was Seen As Sh-t'

In 2003, Keira Knightley enthralled a global audience when she first appeared as the adventurous free spirit Elizabeth Swann alongside Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow and Orlando Bloom's Will Turner. She made a name for herself through her iconic role in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. However, Knightley is not likely to continue where the Pirates franchise left off.

In a recent interview with The Times UK, Knightley spoke candidly about how her term at the blockbuster Disney series influenced her career in a bittersweet manner and why everything has changed for her since then. While the Pirates movies catapulted her to being a household name, it also hindered her career in many ways.

While the film opened the doors to some Oscar-nominated roles, it subjected her to severe criticism and personal challenges, leaving mixed feelings regarding that entire chapter of her life.

The Bend It Like Beckham star said, "It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time. I was seen as sh-t because of them, and yet because they did so well, I was given the opportunity to do the films that I ended up getting Oscar nominations for."

She added, "They were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of, and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they’re a very confused place in my head."

Knightley, who is set to star in Netflix's upcoming thriller Black Doves, has no interest in returning to the big franchises ever again. Another reason for stepping aside is the grueling schedules of film franchises.

The Oscar nominee said she was turned off by the drudgery of multi-film franchises, citing long shooting hours, shoot durations sometimes spread over multiple years, and a loss of control over location filming as things she is no longer willing to handle.

Keira Knightley also revealed that she now aims to choose projects that better suit her current need for balance and joy and not only challenge her on-screen. She turns down projects centered on intense themes, such as loss or grief.

Black Doves is releasing on December 5, 2024, on Netflix.

