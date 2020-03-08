Keira Knightley says NO to stripping down and explains the reason behind her decision

Keira Knightley is no longer interested in filming nude scenes for movies. Here’s what she had to say about adding a no-nudity clause in her contracts.

Keira Knightley has added a no-nudity clause in her acting contracts and is no longer interested in stripping down for film roles. During a recent interview with Financial Times, the mother of two stated that while she is completely comfortable with her body, she had decided to no longer bare it on camera and uses a body double for such scenes now. The actress revealed that she decided to add the clause after giving birth to her two daughters, 4-year-old Edie and 6-months-old Delilah, who she shares with husband James Righton.

Although she was comfortable performing nude scenes in the past, she no longer wanted to stand in front of a whole crew naked. She also joked about her breasts and pointed out that she is a 34-year-old woman with two kids and her, “nipples droop.” She revealed that her decision was partly influenced by the internet's influence these days and the infinite possibilities it comes with. The actress said it was easier to do a nude scene when the internet wasn’t as accessible as it is these days.

She fears that any nude scene she does would ultimately find its way to porn sites and she is not comfortable with that. The no-nudity clause in her contracts saves her from all these unpleasant situations and allows her to choose a body double to do those scenes for her. She finds the selection process very interesting. After dating for two years, Knightley and Righton exchanged vows in 20113 and welcomed their first daughter in 2015. The Pride and Prejudice actress gave birth to her second daughter in 2019.

