Keira Knightley To Star In The Woman In Cabin 10 Film Adaptation? Here's What Report Suggests

On May 15, it was announced that Keira Knightley would feature in a film adaptation of Ruth Ware’s best-selling novel The Woman in Cabin 10 on Netflix. This enigmatic mystery thriller will have Knightley as its main character Lo Blacklock.



According to Variety, the film adaptation of Ware's The Woman in Cabin 10 will be directed by Simon Stone who is famous for directing The Dig in 2021.

Keira Knightley to portray the lead character of mystery thriller The Woman In Cabin 10

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, represented by United Agents, Range Media Partners, Narrative, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern, is currently filming the Netflix series Black Doves.

She has recently appeared in Boston Strangler in 2023 and The Aftermath as well. The English actress has received two Academy Award nominations for her performances in Pride & Prejudice (2005) and The Imitation Game (2014).

ALSO READ: Netflix Announces Happy Gilmore 2 Starring Adam Sandler; Everything We Know So Far About Golf Comedy Sequel

Everything we know about Netflix's adaptation of Ruth Ware's The Woman In The Cabin

As per publisher Simon & Schuster, The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware is a "thrilling, claustrophobic mystery that masterfully plays on the fears of isolation and entrapment."



The thriller bristles with “unexpected twists and turns,” as it creeps into the spine. The travel writer Lo Blacklock receives an assignment of her dreams: spending a week on board of Aurora, an opulent cruiser. But during the trip she witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard at night.

Everyone thinks she is lying and questions her. She puts her life at stake while trying to reveal the truth when the ship sails through desolate North Sea. Academy award winner Keira Knightley, 39, makes the perfect cast for Blacklock.



This adaptation is one of the first projects given a go-ahead by Dan Lin after he became Netflix’s new film chief. Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse scripted the thriller adaptation with some input from director Simon Stone.

It will be produced by Sister (Elizabeth Murdoch and Jane Featherstone), as well as Debra Hayward (also producer) and Ilda Diffley (executive producer). The date of its release has not been announced yet.

