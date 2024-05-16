Keith Urban Covers Ariana Grande’s We Can't Be Friends And Calls It ‘Audible Heroin'; Singer Reacts

Keith Urban won’t say ‘thank you, next’ while listening to Ariana Grande!

After raving about his love for the pop star’s Eternal Sunshine single in a recent interview with People’s Magazine, he shares his version of the song. The Dangerous Woman singer couldn’t help but react to the post!

Keith Urban covers Grande’s single We Can’t Be Friends

On May 14, the country singer posted a cover of Eternal Sunshine’s single We Can’t Be Friends on Instagram.

He requoted himself from his interview and captioned the post, “This song is audible heroin.” The video featured him singing the song and strumming the tune of the No. 1 hit on his guitar.

In a previous interview with People, the Somebody Like You singer revealed that Grande’s new single was his “current obsession.” The singer, who chatted with the outlet to promote his single Go Home W U, revealed that We Can’t Be Friends was running on a loop on his playlist.

"I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin. Literally, I have to have another hit," he said. "I play that thing over and over and over."

Ariana Grande reacts to Urban’s rendition of her song

The Eternal Sunshine hitmaker was quick to react to his post with joy! "this is so beautiful & thank youuuuu !" she commented on the post. The song is the second single from her latest album, which she also performed at the 2024 Met Gala.

The album was inspired by the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and the plot is reenacted in the We Can’t Be Friends music video. However, the singer believes that the song is open to interpretation.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Low, Grande revealed that her concept of the song is different from the people around her who saw the video as an audience. "They all sort of interpret it a little bit differently, which I love about that song,” she said.

“Because I think it can be applied to any kind of relationship, really — especially when you see the video,” she added. Eternal Sunshine was also her first album after her split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez and romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.