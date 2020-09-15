Keith Urban says his wife Nicole Kidman is ‘the one that I was searching for my whole life’

Keith Urban opened up about his love for wife Nicole Kidman while speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. Scroll down to read what he said.

Keith Urban opened up about his love for wife Nicole Kidman in a recent interview. While promoting the upcoming 2020 ACM Awards this week, the -year-old musician gushed over his actress wife. “She’s just the one. She’s the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road,” Keith shared while on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast.

He went on, “It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life, and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot. It felt so obvious. I knew where I was going… It was everything I was looking for and then beyond. Just beyond.” Keith also revealed that there’s a song on his new album, which describes his dynamic with Nicole and their family life.

“There’s a song on my album called Better Than I Am, which touches on a lot of these things,” Keith says. “There’s a line in there… that talks about ‘more a truce, less a surrender.’ It’s more of giving more than I wanna give and that’s what it takes… to actually live this life that I was trying to find. I just was never giving enough, ever.”

In case you don't know, the two just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, and share two daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9.

ALSO READ: Keith Urban says Nicole Kidman is a 'Huge Influence' on his music

Share your comment ×