Keke Palmer breaks down as she opens up about sexuality; Asks 'Why does my gender get to decide my sexuality?'

Emmy award winner Keke Palmer opened up about sexuality and gender as she was honoured on Saturday by the Los Angeles LGBT Center. She was presented with a Vanguard Award from Karamo Brown during the center’s annual gala, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. Talking about sexuality, Keke was quoted saying, “I’m so grateful to be here today to be embraced by a community that I’ve always felt accepted by and a part of. I’ve always been my own person. Sexuality and identity for me has always been confusion. You know, it’s, ‘I never felt straight enough. I never felt gay enough. And I never felt woman enough. I never felt man enough.’ You know, I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”

Keke Palmer says as a woman she has met with disdain

Keke said that as a woman she has been met with so much disdain. “So often, I lead with masculinity. And as a woman, I’ve always been met with so much disdain, you know what I mean? I think so much of that came from who I thought I had to be to get respect, admiration and love. And I’ve always really wanted to be like my father…to want to be taken seriously and not diminish because I was a woman. You know, that’s always been a source of — I guess you would say — pain and resentment”, said Keke.

Keke Palmer breaks down as she opens up about gender and sexuality

Keke got teary eyed as she talked about gender and sexuality. She asked, “Why did my gender have to define the power I have in the world? And why does my gender get to decide my sexuality?” “You know, since I was younger, I always questioned the boxes I was forced to be in and it starts with who you’re supposed to be as a child. You’re supposed to be as a black person or whatever the background you are from… Then those walls just try to cave you in from every damn angle, who you are as a creative, who you are as a friend”, she said.

