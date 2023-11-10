Keke Palmer files for full custody of her 8-month-old son; further confirming separation from Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer has filed legal documents to seek sole legal and physical custody of her 8-month-old son with Darius Jackson. In addition to this, she has requested a restraining order against her ex-partner. The documents, filed on Thursday, indicate that the Nope star was given the option of sharing joint custody of their child, Leodis. However, she chose to pursue sole custody.

Keke Palmer files full custody for 8-month-old son

In her petition for full custody, Keke Palmer has offered to cover the "reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth," but she has requested that both parties share the responsibility for their respective legal fees. The court may also issue child support orders and earnings assignments without the need for further notice to either party.

This legal action follows a series of cryptic tweets posted by Darius Jackson on November 2. In one tweet, he mentioned, "Just thank God & keep it pushing," and he re-posted a tweet from the previous day that read, "Being betrayed by someone you loved really changes your mindset."

Darius also shared another tweet expressing a sense of mistreatment: “Nobody apologized for how they treated me, they just blamed me for how I reacted.” Although there has been no official confirmation of a breakup, Keke Palmer's request for a restraining order strongly suggests that their relationship has come to an end.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez returns to Instagram days after announcing social media break due to Palestine-Israel war, netizens call it 'shameful'

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's on-and-off relationship

The couple has faced difficulties in their relationship since July when Keke Palmer danced with Usher at his Las Vegas residency. Darius Jackson publicly criticized her choice of outfit for the concert, saying, “It’s the outfit tho... you a mom,” This comment sparked negative backlash online. Despite the criticism, Jackson stood by his viewpoint, emphasizing his "standards & morals." However, the intense scrutiny led him to temporarily delete his social media account.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid 'doesn’t agree with' how Taylor Swift has been handling relationship with Travis Kelce? Find out

Keke Palmer responded to the controversy with humor and self-confidence, creating "I'm a Motha" merchandise and later appearing in Usher's "Boyfriend" music video. Although it was reported in August that the couple had broken up, Jackson refuted these claims on social media. Palmer and Jackson celebrated his 30th birthday together later that month and attended Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in September.

ALSO READ: 'This starts to get a little bit chaotic': Inside Hailey and Justin Bieber's kitchen, model gives mini tour while fans gush about their taste