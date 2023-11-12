Keke Palmer files restraining order against Darius Jackson after giving 'him a lot of chances'; Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Keke Palmer, 30, recently got a court order to keep her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, away from her and their 8-month-old son, Leodis. This happened after she filed a request for protection from domestic violence. According to a source, Keke had tried hard to break up with Darius on good terms, but things didn't work out.

Keke Palmer reportedly filed protection after giving multiple chances to Darius

The source explained to People that "She gave him a lot of chances to do the right thing, Keke tried so hard to have an amicable split and arrangement [custody]." The source added, "She needed to prioritize her safety and the safety of her baby," the source continues. "She wants the best for Leo. She did not want it to get to this point. But she did what she had to do."

In court documents, Keke Palmer detailed instances of physical abuse, including an incident where Darius entered her home without permission, threatened her and physically attacked her. The actress alleged in Thursday's California Superior Court filing, “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

To ensure her safety and Leodis's, Keke requested full physical and legal custody of their son. A judge granted her temporary custody and issued a restraining order requiring Darius to stay at least 100 yards away from Keke and Leodis. Darius is also not allowed to visit their son for now.

A court hearing is scheduled for December 5 to decide what happens next. Keke's representatives and lawyers haven't commented on the situation, and Darius's representative had no comment either.

Darius Jackson's response to restrain order

In response to the legal action, Darius posted a photo holding his son on Twitter, with the caption that read, "I love you, son, see you soon." Keke and Darius have faced public challenges in their relationship, with Darius previously criticizing Keke for her outfit and later celebrating her birthday together.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

