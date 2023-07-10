Keke Palmer FINALLY responds to Darius shaming her outfit by posting video with son Leo: 'I'm a MOTHA'

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have been grabbing numerous headlines for the past few weeks. Darius has recently received a huge backlash shaming Palmer for her choice of clothing at Usher's show. Days after this, Keke indirectly responded to Jackson's comment by sharing a video with her son and the caption grabbed all the attention.

Keke Palmer responds to Darius Jackson's comment

On July 8, Keke Palmer took to her Instagram and shared a video with her son Leodis Andrellton Jackson aka Baby Leo. She indirectly called out Darius for his "It's the outfit tho...you a mom" comment about her Usher show outfit. She wrote, "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!"

Apparently, the actress targeted two things by sharing the video - one is she responded to Jackson's comment and second she has released “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bullshit” shirts for her fans and followers.

Palmer also added, "To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."

Fans react to Palmer's post

As soon as the Nope actress shared the video, fans praised her for modestly slamming Darius without being disrespectful. One wrote, "And she didn’t even address or disrespect him in public…A Queen and A Motha." Another commneted, "You’re an example to so many women that regardless of being a dedicated & loving nothing you can still be sexy , liberated & have fun as a WOMAN."

Speaking about Darius Jackson's misogynist comment, he tweeted from his now-deleted Twitter account, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

As soon as he tweeted, netizens reacted to it and slammed him for being a hater. After receiving much backlash, Darius deleted all his social media accounts.