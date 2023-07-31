Keke Palmer flaunts new blonde look in style amid public feud with partner Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer who recently found herself in news headlines because she got pulled into a public online fight with her partner Darius Jackson. Now the actress is back in style, debuting her blonde hair look. The Nope star shared her new dazzling look with her fans on her Instagram.

Keke Palmer goes blonde days after getting into beef with Darius Jackson

The former Disney star took to her Instagram to reveal her new blonde bombshell hair to her fans. The 29-year-old is seen in a white robe, supposedly in a makeup room, posing for the camera, with her blonde hair tied up stylishly in a bun on top of her head, the caption says, "That time I went blonde."

The fans were all in praise of Plamer's new look comparing her to the likes of Barbie and Marilyn Monroe. One fan under the post joked quoting the trending 'This Barbie is a' meme, saying "This Barbie is a MOTHER," while another said, "Baby. This is Keke Monroe." The actress's fans were all in shock at how good she looked, "if keke don’t do nothing else, she gone serve looks 24/77777."

ALSO READ: Keke Palmer FINALLY responds to Darius shaming her outfit by posting video with son Leo: 'I'm a MOTHA'

Keke Palmer's beef with Darius Jackson

Earlier in July, Darius Jackson, the father of Palmer's son Leodis Leo Andrellton, faced significant online backlash when he took to Twitter to criticize her outfit choice at an Usher concert in Las Vegas. He tweeted, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," with a video of Palmer dancing with Usher in a black bodysuit under a sheer dress. The personal trainer faced criticism for his misogynist comments on her outfit, leading him to temporarily delete his Twitter account.

The following day, Jackson quietly returned to Twitter, but Netizens noticed that he had seemingly deleted past photos featuring the star, and the couple was no longer following each other on Instagram. Which led many to believe that the two might no longer be together. While Palmer has not directly addressed her boyfriend's comments, she shared a video with her son Leo on July 7, writing, "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!"

Meanwhile, the Hustlers star is known for frequently making a splash with her fashion choices. On July 13, she turned heads when she appeared at the Howard Theatre in Washington D.C. wearing a denim Moschino mini dress and a matching coat, styled by Seth Chernoff.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Keke Palmer break up with Darius Jackson? Latter removes photos from Instagram