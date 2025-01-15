Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Experiencing ‘Pressure’ Previously In Her Career: 'I Hated My Parents...’

Keke Palmer does not shy away from sharing her experiences, may that be about anything. The actress recently spoke about her relationship with her parents along with candidly discussing the pressures she faced in her career.

During her interview with The Cut, Palmer stated that there was a lot of “pressure to rise to the occasion,” for her parents, siblings, and community, and for their "sacrifices," which resulted in her hatred, per the report.

The Nope star expressed, “I hated my parents for a long time,” adding that even though they did not say anything about the pressure being on her, it was a "reality,” and Plamer was aware of it. She stated that it was because she was the one that they all went there for.

But that's not just the end; the actress experienced more pressure because of her previous manager. The actress said that the ex-manager “really traumatized” her when she told her that Palmer’s mom would pass away if she did not lose weight.

The Scream Queens star stated that it got her thinking that her mother was going to die and that she also started thinking about the medical bills, which were too much for Palmer.

The actress reportedly began relating her life to her True, VP character, who’s a 15-year-old high school student looking after a big fashion brand. Palmer told the publication of the character that she was climbing the ladder of the corporation and that she also felt the same way.

The performer shared, “She was making it happen for herself independently in the world. Growing up with that character—it bled over into how I wanted to show up, how I want to deal with life.”

