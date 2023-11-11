Keke Palmer gets sole custody of 8-month-old son amid restraining order against ex Darius Jackson

Trigger warning: The article contains references to abuse

Keke Palmer, the 30-year-old actress known for her role in Nope, has been granted temporary sole custody of her 8-month-old son. This follows a domestic violence restraining order request filed against the infant's father, Darius Jackson, in Los Angeles, with Palmer seeking full physical and legal custody of her child. The court documents reviewed by PEOPLE revealed multiple claims of physical abuse detailed in the filing.

Temporary restraining order issued

In response to the emergency filing, a Los Angeles County judge swiftly granted a temporary restraining order that mandates Darius Jackson to stay at least 100 yards away from both Keke Palmer and their son. This order also extends to any locations related to the child's care and education.

No visitation rights for Darius Jackson

In addition to Keke Palmer securing temporary sole physical and legal custody of their son, the restraining order further specifies that Darius Jackson is not allowed to have any visitation with the child. A hearing is scheduled for December 5 to address further actions regarding this temporary arrangement.

Darius Jackson's reaction

Darius Jackson appeared to acknowledge the situation on Thursday, sharing a photo of himself with his son, Leo, on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter). In the tweet, he captioned the photo, saying, "I love you, son. See you soon."

Serious allegations of abuse

In the declaration accompanying the filing, Keke Palmer made disturbing allegations of physical violence, including instances of striking and choking. She also detailed incidents where Jackson damaged her personal belongings, threw her property into the street, and prevented her from driving. The document further describes abusive behavior in front of their son, threats of self-harm, harassment, and other forms of physical and emotional abuse.

Public dispute history

Palmer and Jackson's issues came to the public's attention in July when Jackson criticized her for wearing a fitted, black bodysuit under a sheer dress while attending Usher's Las Vegas Residency. He expressed his disapproval on social media, asserting his values and standards regarding family and relationships.

Reevaluating social media boundaries

In October, Keke Palmer shared her thoughts with PEOPLE, explaining her need to set personal boundaries on what she shares with the public on social media. She emphasized the importance of managing her online presence to maintain her privacy and limit public commentary.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.