Keke Palmer Gushes About SZA’s Acting Skills in Upcoming Comedy One of Them Days: 'Just Gagged'

Keke Palmer is gushing over SZA's acting debut in the new comedy One of Them Days. She's raving about the singer's performance in the film.

According to Palmer, the Kill Bill hitmaker deserves all accolades for this role and she is also proud of the movie, describing their collaboration as a match made in heaven.

Palmer praised the Saturn singer's acting chops, saying, "The world is about to be just gagged." In an interview with People alongside SZA, Palmer said, "Honestly, it's so, so good. I really am just so proud of you and the movie. It's all, to me, a match made in heaven."

The Snooze hitmaker returned the praise, saying, "When I met her at SNL, she was so real and possible and present. So funny and enigmatic." This is the All the Stars singer's first try at acting. She said the experience has been scary and thrilling at times, but great; she described this as one of the big milestones in her career.

In the movie directed by Lawrence Lamont and written by Syreeta Singleton, the duo play best friends Dreux and Alyssa, who try to raise money to pay rent in order not to get evicted.

The official description of the comedy movie reads, "When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact."

Producer Issa Rae was full of praise for Keke Palmer and SZA, saying they kept each other supported and challenged for the best possible performances.

One of Them Days is set to premiere in theaters on January 17.

