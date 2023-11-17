Keke Palmer selected to host BET Soul Train Awards; amidst getting a restraining order against ex

Amidst the ongoing courtroom drama surrounding her domestic troubles, Keke Palmer, the accomplished 30-year-old star, has been announced as the host for this year's BET Soul Train Awards. The event, set to recognize excellence in the music industry, will feature Palmer as the engaging host for the evening. The announcement comes at a challenging time for Palmer, who recently filed a domestic violence restraining order against her ex, Darius Jackson, gaining temporary sole custody of their 8-month-old son.

In an official press release, Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, expressed their excitement over having Keke Palmer as the host for the Soul Train Awards. Orlando highlighted Palmer's global recognition, multifaceted talent, and positive, engaging personality, stating, "Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multi hyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can’t wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party.”

BET, which played a significant role in Keke's career by giving her the platform for her first talk show, looks forward to the star-studded event, promising soulful artists and unmissable moments. Orlando continued, “BET gave Keke her first talk show, where she made history as the youngest talk show host in television, and today we are honored to have her back on the Soul Train Awards stage. As always, expect our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can’t-miss moments to illuminate your screens for a night dedicated to soul music.”

The hosting announcement follows a week after Keke Palmer's legal move against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, involving a domestic violence restraining order and the granting of temporary sole custody of their son. A source close to Palmer revealed, as per PEOPLE , that despite her efforts to maintain an amicable split, she prioritized her safety and that of her baby, Leo. The insider shared, "She needed to prioritize her safety and the safety of her baby. She wants the best for Leo. She did not want it to get to this point. But she did what she had to do.”

As Keke Palmer takes on the role of hosting the Soul Train Awards amidst personal challenges, reflects her resilience and commitment to her career. The 2023 Soul Train Music Awards is scheduled to be held on November 26, 2023.

