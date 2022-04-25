Keke Palmer shares unpleasant fan experience, explains 'If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong'

Keke Palmer is opening up about a recent incident that left her feeling quite upset. On Saturday, the 28-year-old actress took to her Twitter and shared how things went down after a fan went "against [her] will" despite her polite request of not wanting to take a picture. Ever since Palmer's revelation, fans have been standing up in her support.

The Hustlers actress wrote in a tweet, via ET Canada, "No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex." Palmer went on to explain that while she was at the bar the other day a female fan came up to her and asked "three times" for a picture together with the actress. The Alice actress continued, "I told her three times nicely that I did not want [to] take one with her. She still preceded to film me against my will.." In a follow-up tweet, Palmer clapped back and wrote, "If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon.'

Meanwhile, the actress changed apps and continued to express her frustration at the incident on Instagram. Palmer uploaded a screengrab of her tweets and attached to it added the caption, "Clearly I’m still upset about it cause I hated that I smiled, but that is my defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time." She shared that her people-pleasing condition has taken a toll on her plenty of times and noted, "Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside, I’m still preforming. The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me lbvs."

Palmer extended her support to people who struggle with creating boundaries like her and concluded, "If you ever want a picture with me and I say no, let’s just let that rock."

