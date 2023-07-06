Keke Palmer urges fans to see Usher's concert hours after boyfriend Darius Jackson shamed her outfit choice

Keke Palmer is all praises for Usher's concert!

The Nope actress recently attended a fabulous concert of Usher. She liked it so much that she couldn't help but gush about it on her Instagram. This comes hours after her boyfriend and father of her children Darius Jackson shamed her for wearing a rique see-through dress for the aforementioned concert.

ALSO READ: Keke Palmer breaks down as she opens up about sexuality; Asks 'Why does my gender get to decide my sexuality?'

Keke Palmer urges fans to check out Usher's concert

Posting a tantalizing picture in the very outfit that was criticized by her boyfriend hours before, Keke Palmer urged her fans to check out the Grammy winning singer's concert. Taking a slight dig at her boyfriend's remarks she wrote in the caption,

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!"

The Hey Daddy singer's concert proved to be quite an inspiring experience for the Nope actress, describing the passion she felt after attending the concert the Hustlers actress wrote,

"Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too!"

ALSO READ: ‘Only 48 hrs of being parents’, says Keke Palmer as she welcomes her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Darius Jackson was not a fan of Keke Palmer's outfit

Just hours back, Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson took to Twitter to publicly criticize the Nope actress for her choice of outfit at singer Usher's show.

He quote-tweeted a video of Palmer and Usher, shaming her by commenting, "It's the outfit tho... you a mom."

This tweet received immediate backlash from netizens, and the criticism against Jackson shows no signs of subsiding. The incident has also sparked a wave of memes circulating online.

Doubling down on his opinion despite the public's criticism, Darius tweeted, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Earlier this year Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcomed their first child together, a boy whom they named Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

ALSO READ: Nope star Keke Palmer announces her pregnancy during SNL hosting debut