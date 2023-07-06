Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson shames her outfit, gets slammed by netizens who say, 'Know your place'

American actress Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson has publicly shamed her outfit and this hasn't gone down well with fans across the world. He is receiving massive backlash from netizens for being a 'loser' and an 'embarrassment' to the singer. Jackson, who is also the father of Palmer's child, doesn't seem to have any regrets though as he is still defending his misogynistic actions. Here's everything you need to know about the incident.

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson shames her outfit

Jackson made a tweet publicly shaming the 29-year-old television personality for the outfit she wore to singer Usher's show. "It's the outfit tho... you a mom," he quote-tweeted a video of Palmer and Usher from the show. The boyfriend was quickly slammed by netizens and the backlash continues while the incident has also sparked a flurry of memes. Jackson doesn't seem to be ashamed of his tweet and has only made another one defending his actions.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case," his second tweet reads. This only made him the target of even more backlash for being a stereotypical misogynist who thinks he can control what a woman chooses to wear.

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson gets brutally slammed

Netizens called him out for claiming Palmer shouldn't wear a revealing outfit just because she's a mother. One user tweeted, "Like I know you ain't on Keke Palmer's phone plan on Keke Palmer's wifi in Keke Palmer's home watching Keke Palmer's son telling Keke Palmer what Keke Palmer should be wearing as a mother. BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER!" Another wrote, "keke palmer has been having a year okay and she just interviewed THE vice president.. she that girl will forever be that girl.. her baby daddy can go straight to hell."

A third commented, "did anyone know this man before this baby? if i was being referred to as 'keke palmer’s boyfriend' with no name in sight i would just shut the fuck, change them diapers, and count the money she's bringing in." A fourth slammed him, "How you 'the man of the family' and your wife's bank account is 12 times the amount of yours sit down and feed Keke Palmer her grapes, know your place, and don't ever speak on her again."

One user felt, "The moment men start seeing women as mother figures they forget that they have any duality outside of that and think they can't be multifaceted. Keke Palmer better drop his hating ass," another noted the difference in female vs male parenthood, "Darius Daulton publicly calling out Keke Palmer like this reminds me of the women I personally know who often feel like the moment they have a child their autonomy is stripped. Men never have their fatherhood weaponized when having fun compared to mothers."

The user added, "What's even worse is that Darius didn't really call Keke out because he was truly concerned about her being a mother but because he was insecure as her boyfriend. Too cowardly to admit he's in his feelings so he tries to shame her motherhood. The sexism jumped right out." Meanwhile, Palmer didn't seem to care about what her boyfriend had to say as she posted stunning images of her in the "revealing" outfit and wrote, "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!"

