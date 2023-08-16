Keke Palmer’s estranged boyfriend Darius Jackson has moved on? Here's what we know

Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson have reportedly broken up, even though there has been no official announcement from either of them. The feud between the estranged couple started in July when Jackson decided to take issue with what the Nope actress wore to Usher's concert. The two haven't been on the best terms since then as per the reports. Now a source has come forward to clear up a few things for us.

Darius Jackson moved on?

An insider told People Magazine that the fitness trainer has "moved on." Reportedly Jackson wants to focus on his career as an actor and move along from the drama. Last month the former football player garnered attention by posting his disapproval of Palmer's outfit in a tweet, which featured the actress dancing with Usher during his Las Vegas residency performance. The 29-year-old star had donned a see-through black mesh dress. He wrote, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," which drew heavy amounts of criticism from fans and the general public alike, calling him out for his misogynistic post.

The former star didn't Jackson's comments sitting down either, instead she posted a video on Instagram holding her baby boy in her arms. She wrote, "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through," which many believed to be a shot at her boyfriend.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson co-parenting their child

Since the incident, the couple, who welcomed their son Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February, has not been seen together. However, Palmer has remained occupied with work commitments. The current status of their relationship has not been publicly addressed by either of them, and a representative for Palmer chose not to comment on the situation. As per the insider, the couple is successfully managing to co-parent despite not living together, they stated, "You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents."

Meanwhile, the actress and Usher announced their music video together called Boyfriend with a teaser trailer that the R&B star posted on his YouTube and Instagram, which featured clips of him and Palmer. The 29-year-old herself also shared it on Twitter.

