Keke Palmer's mother fires back at Darius Jackson as the actress gets a restraining order against him

In a distressing turn of events, actress Keke Palmer has taken legal action against her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, accusing him of domestic violence. As per PEOPLE , the Superior Court of Los Angeles responded to Keke's filings on Thursday, granting her a temporary restraining order and sole custody of their 8-month-old son.

As tensions escalate, the television host's mother, Sharon Palmer, has also stepped forward to defend her daughter and address the allegations against Darius and his brother, Sarunas Jackson.

Keke Palmer files domestic violence case against Darius Jackson

On November 5, Keke Palmer filled a case stating, "Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police." Keke's mother, Sharon Palmer, and her sister, Lawrencia Palmer, were upstairs and have been the witnesses for the case.

Amidst the serious allegations, a court hearing is scheduled in Los Angeles on December 5. The court has granted a temporary restraining order, mandating Darius to stay over 100 yards away from Keke and their son, with no visitation rights until the hearing.

Sharon Palmer defends Keke against Darius Jackson's allegations

Referring to court orders, Keke's mother, Sharon Palmer, who has been listed as a witness to support her daughter's claim of being the victim of domestic violence for over two years, has now stood up for Keke on social media to protect her against the accusations of Darius Jackson's brother Sarunas Jackson, who called her as "the most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person."

Sharon took to Instagram to fiercely defend her daughter and shared a video message directed at Darius and Sarunas Jackson. She reverted to Sarunas' accusations by stating, "I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter. And he said, 'Well, I used to be like that too.' So now he's posting on Twitter like he's this special guy when we know he's the biggest f---boy in Hollywood."

Darius, on the other hand, may not have made any public statement but posted a picture of him along with his son on Twitter with the caption, "I love you son. See you soon."

Furthermore, with legal proceedings on the horizon, the truth behind the domestic violence allegations will be meticulously examined, shedding light on the intricacies of the case and the evidence presented by both parties.

