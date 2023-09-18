'Kelce finds a blank space for the score': NFL commentator makes Taylor Swift reference after USD 30 million player's touchdown amidst dating rumors

Taylor Swift has been enjoying a high on many fronts: personal and professional. The 33-year-old's Eras Tour is a massive success, her re-recorded albums are breaking records and she just won nine trophies at the MTV VMAs held recently. On the other hand, her personal life also tends to make a lot of noise from time to time. Recent reports have claimed she is dating football tight end Travis Kelce. The speculation has only caught fire with each day.

Now, an NFL announcer made a Taylor Swift reference when the Kansas City Chiefs player made his first touchdown of the season. Clips of the same have been going around on the Internet. Meanwhile, rumors of sparks between Swift and the NFL star, who has a $30 million net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth, continue to pick pace. Here's what we know.

Commentator makes Taylor Swift reference during Travis Kelce match

During the game on Sunday, September 17, announcer Ian Eagle said, "Kelce finds a blank space for the score," when the player caught a pass in the end zone. This comes after a source told The Messenger, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago." Meanwhile, during the August 31 episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the two siblings slyly mentioned Swift.

It was when the two were talking about Kelce's mustache when his brother asked if he "found out what Taylor Swift thinks" of his facial hair. "Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode. But something tells me she is going to like it," he replied. Kelce previously mentioned Swift in another episode of the podcast in July earlier this year.

He attended her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City but was disappointed when he could not give the Cruel Summer hitmaker a friendship bracelet with his number. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me. So, I took it personal," he said. Reports of them hanging out came out after this.

