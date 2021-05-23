Kelley Flanagan told The Bachelor star Peter Weber to ‘get the hell out of my life’ after parting ways

Kelley Flanagan, who dated former Bachelor contestant Peter Weber for months before their split, has talked about how bad their breakup was in an interview. Take a look.

Kelley Flanagan, who dated former Bachelor contestant Peter Weber for months before parting ways, has opened up about how messy their breakup was in an interview with Chicks in the Office. The star talked about how she realized their relationship wasn’t going to work when she noticed how different their interests were. She explained, "It's not a bad thing, he loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying."

Kelley told the hosts that after their split, they decided to hang out again on Valentine's Day. While they had a ‘great weekend’ things ‘ended really badly’. She shared, “I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her.” Kelley further added that he had texted her at that time but she chose not to respond after she found out some news that upset her. Kelley shared that eventually, she told him to "get the hell out of my life," and “lose my number.” She added that he had messaged her the next day and she did not respond.

Peter also talked about his split with Kelley in a statement he gave to E! News. The Bachelor star wished her the best and addressed how he isn’t in contact with her. He told the outlet, “I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but...we're not in contact anymore.” He further added that he’s always rooting for her and wants her to find happiness.

