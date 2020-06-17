Kelly Clarkson on Adele's weight loss: I don't care what kind of weight she's holding down, she's a force

Addressing the discussion around Adele's weight loss, singer Kelly Clarkson was recently quizzed about her thoughts. Read on to know what she has to say.

Adele stunned millions of fans with her dramatic weight loss journey. The singer, who was on the healthier side, is now extremely fit and her pictures even got many of her fans concerned. Addressing the discussion around Adele's weight loss, singer Kelly Clarkson was recently quizzed about her thoughts and the pressures women face in the music industry.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Kelly said, "I’ve had this discussion with many females in the industry. I felt more pressure from people actually when I was thin, when I was really thin and not super healthy because I just was worn out, just working so hard and not keeping healthy habits. But I felt more pressure. It was more of magazines shoved in front of you and, ‘This is what you’re competing with and we’ve got to compete with it.’ I can’t compete with that. That’s not even my image. That’s not who I am. That’s who they are. We’re all different and it’s okay."

Speaking about Adele, Kelly said, "Even like you said, with Adele, I saw pictures of her too. I met Adele a long time ago and that girl is like a goddess. I don’t care what kind of weight she’s holding down; you walk in the room and she’s like a force, just physically captivating. If someone wanted to do it for themselves and for their health but that doesn’t change how many times I listened to her record."

Kelly added that pressure to look a certain way is definitely there but there are people in the industry who simply don't bother about it. “Honestly, at my heaviest point, I was hired to be on The Voice. I got on the number one television show at my heaviest point, because it was right after I had kids and it was like they didn’t care. Paul hired me from NBC because he loved my personality, he loved that I connect with people and I’m really raw and real," Kelly revealed adding that it is up to artists to force people to have the mentality.

