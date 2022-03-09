Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock settle divorce after nearly 2 years of legal tussle

Kelly Clarkson settles divorce battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after nearly 2 years of a legal tussle as per ET. The talk show host first filed for divorce in June 2020 following seven years of marriage. She got her legally single status approved in September 2021 and subsequently, the pair reached a final settlement on their long drawn divorce on March 8.

According to the terms signed off by L.A. Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon, Clarkson will be the recipient of the primary custody of their two children, 7-year-old River along with Remington who is 5. Blackstock, on the other hand, will have the kids over at his place for one weekend every month. The American Idol alum is required to pay Blackstock USD 115,000 a month as spousal support but this supply will cease in January 2024. Additionally, the singer will pay USD 45,600 every month for child support.

Meanwhile, a source opened up about Kelly and her upcoming singledom to Us Weekly, "Kelly has entered the dating world," said the source. They then continued to reveal, "She’s being set up with friends and is open to dating again." The insider also added that even though the star had barely any time to date with her extremely busy schedule as she stunningly manages to be a mother, a judge on The Voice, a talk show host on her titular NBC show while co-hosting American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg and also releasing new music, her friends are still not backing down as they continue to look for matches for the 39-year-old singer.

