Kelly Clarkson announces her split with husband Brandon Blackstock by filing for divorce

Kelly Clarkson has sought divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock whom she tied the knot with back in 2013. She has also demanded a joint custody of their children.

Kelly Clarkson has made a shocking decision which has come as a surprise for many of her fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry. The American singer has filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock. As per media reports, 38-year old Kelly had approached the court for the same on June 4, 2020 citing the reason to be some irreconcilable differences between the two of them. Apart from that, she has also made two pivotal demands.

The ‘Because of You’ singer has demanded for a joint custody of their two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander. Not only that but she was wants her prenup ‘enforced,’ reveals reports. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in October 2013 after dating each other for some time. Blackstock has also served as Clarkson’s manager ever since the two of them got married. Brandon also has two children from his previous marriage, Seth and Savannah.

This piece of news sounds strange as its seems as the entire family are self quarantined together for quite some time amidst the lockdown period that has been imposed amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Clarkson had also admitted in one of her interviews a few days back that she wanted more children. However, Blackstock was not much keen about the same citing the reason that he already had two kids from his previous marriage. In the midst of all this, the Voice coach had also put up two of her homes in Tennessee and California for sale.

(ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson calls her kids 'depressing little toddlers')

Share your comment ×