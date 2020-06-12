  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kelly Clarkson announces her split with husband Brandon Blackstock by filing for divorce

Kelly Clarkson has sought divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock whom she tied the knot with back in 2013. She has also demanded a joint custody of their children.
5792 reads Mumbai Updated: June 12, 2020 01:14 am
Kelly Clarkson announces her split with husband Brandon Blackstock by filing for divorceKelly Clarkson announces her split with husband Brandon Blackstock by filing for divorce
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kelly Clarkson has made a shocking decision which has come as a surprise for many of her fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry. The American singer has filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock. As per media reports, 38-year old Kelly had approached the court for the same on June 4, 2020 citing the reason to be some irreconcilable differences between the two of them. Apart from that, she has also made two pivotal demands.

The ‘Because of You’ singer has demanded for a joint custody of their two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander. Not only that but she was wants her prenup ‘enforced,’ reveals reports. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in October 2013 after dating each other for some time. Blackstock has also served as Clarkson’s manager ever since the two of them got married. Brandon also has two children from his previous marriage, Seth and Savannah.

This piece of news sounds strange as its seems as the entire family are self quarantined together for quite some time amidst the lockdown period that has been imposed amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Clarkson had also admitted in one of her interviews a few days back that she wanted more children. However, Blackstock was not much keen about the same citing the reason that he already had two kids from his previous marriage. In the midst of all this, the Voice coach had also put up two of her homes in Tennessee and California for sale. 

(ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson calls her kids 'depressing little toddlers')

Credits :TMZGetty Images

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement