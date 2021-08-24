Kelly Clarkson on audience reaction to Ariana Grande's The Voice entry: It's like BTS has entered the building

Ariana Grande is the newest coach on The Voice following Nick Jonas last season and while fans are super excited to her see her in the famed singing reality show, it seems her co-judges are equally happy about it. Kelly Clarkson who is one of the judges on the show seemed to be thrilled to meet Ariana and during her recent appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she dished on her experience of working with the Sweetner singer.

While talking to Jimmy Fallon about having Grande on board, Clarkson couldn't stop gushing about the 28-year-old's personality as she mentioned her amazing sense of humour and said, "She’s so funny, like very witty. She’s hysterical.”

Considering Grande's massive fan base and appeal, according to Clarkson, the singer has the studio audience in raptures when she enters. Talking about the same, Clarkson compared the cheer received by Ariana as something similar to how the crowd would react if BTS was in the house. She said, "It is literally like BTS has entered the building. They lose their minds."

Adding further about Grande's contribution as a voice coach, Kelly also mentioned that she's the only one till now who has spoken about vocal health which is considerably important since they are all vocalists.

The Voice is all set to return to a new season with studio audiences which is after a while because of the pandemic, while talking about the same Clarkson mentioned how it has been good to get back after everyone was isolated for such a long time. Talking about her will to continue working on the show amid the pandemic, Clarkson mentioned, "When you do focus on helping others, it helps you through your own stuff."

