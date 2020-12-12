Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock’s divorce gets messier; Singer alleges that the talent agent defrauded her

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly claiming that her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock defrauded her. Scroll down to see what she said.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce recently took another dramatic turn. The 38-year-old singer filed court documents with the California Labor Commission that allege Blackstock, her husband since 2013, and his company has defrauded her out of a large sum of cash by charging her excessive fees, according to TMZ and Us Weekly. Additionally, Clarkson is reportedly looking to get the money back from Blackstock's company. The American Idol judge claimed that Blackstock, who also worked as her manager, and Blackstock's father Narvel Blackstock, who runs Starstruck, never obtained the proper licensure to operate as a talent agent, according to Us Weekly.

The outlets report that Clarkson was with Blackstock's company, Starstruck Entertainment, for 13 years. Starstruck attorney Bryan Freedman told Fox News that Clarkson's petition did not mention that she "had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times" and that the company operated as her talent management "at all times that CAA was her agency of record." He added: "It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

If you missed it, in September, Clarkson was reportedly sued by Starstruck over unpaid commissions. The company was asking for USD 1.4 million in unpaid fees. Variety previously reported that the complaint filed against the singer claimed that she had not paid this year's full commission for her work on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show. The divorce came as a surprise to many when they split back in June, and since then, the following legal battle has become intense.

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson's ex husband Brandon Blackstock asks for child & spousal support amid divorce proceedings

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×