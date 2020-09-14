  1. Home
Kelly Clarkson compares her life to a ‘dumpster’ amidst divorce; Says ‘I don’t know how people go through it’

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her recent struggles while going through her divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage. Scroll down to see what she said.
103896 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 02:57 pm
Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her life amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage. The 38-year-old singer opened up in an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today on September 13. “I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster…personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months,” she revealed. “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through a divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved,” she continued.

 

In case you missed it, she previously talked about channelling those emotions into her upcoming record. “This will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released. And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me,” she said.

 

“It’s very honest. There’s one that my kids sing in the car. I’m going through mixes, and I’m just, like, ‘This is weird.’ Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are singing along,” she continued.

 

She also opened up about a highlight of the year: winning at the Emmys. “I totally forgot that the Emmys were on. I’m sitting there playing with Legos with my kid. My executive producer Alex calls me and is, like, ‘You are the best host.’ And I was, like, ‘Thank you,’” she said. “And I was having kind of a hard week, and I literally almost started crying, because I was like, ‘This is just the nicest thing to call someone out of nowhere and just be kind.’ And she was, like, ‘No, no, no, no. You won the Emmy for outstanding…’ and I was, like, ‘What?!’” she continued.

 

Credits :Sunday Today

