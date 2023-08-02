Kelly Clarkson hilariously warns fans to not throw things at her; suggests ‘Throw diamonds, not objects’
Kelly Clarkson kicked off her Vegas residency with powerful performances and a humorous warning to fans. The singer addressed the recent trend of on-stage attacks on artists mid-performance.
Key Highlight
-
Kelly Clarkson's Vegas residency starts with electrifying performances
-
Singer issues warning against dangerous onstage pranks - throw diamonds, not objects
-
Her interactions with fans showcase genuine charm and wit
Pop sensation Kelly Clarkson kicked off her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Bakkt Theater with a lively and power-packed performance over the July 28-29 weekend. Amidst growing concerns about fans throwing objects at musicians during performances, Clarkson had a clever response up her sleeve, urging her audience, "If you're gonna throw s–t, throw diamonds!" The 41-year-old songstress entertained her crowd with not just her incredible vocals, but also her quick sense of humor.
Kelly Clarkson warns fans as she kicks off Vegas Residency with a bang
Clarkson's lighthearted response to fan's ‘hall pass’ remark
Kelly Clarkson's concerts are not just about the music; they are infused with her trademark wit and charm. During her kickoff shows in Las Vegas, Kelly Clarkson shared another lighthearted moment with her audience. When a female fan declared that her girlfriend had given her a ‘hall pass’ to hook up with the Stronger singer, Clarkson had a witty comeback ready. She replied, "Unfortunately, I like d–ks," much to the amusement of the crowd. The playful exchange showcased Kelly's genuine and down-to-earth nature, endearing her even more to her supporters.
Meanwhile, acts of fan excitement can lead to dangerous consequences. For the unversed, Bebe Rexha experienced an eye injury due to a chucked cell phone and Cardi B's response to a water-splashing fan with a microphone toss have brought this issue into the spotlight. Several other artists, including Drake, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, and Kelsea Ballerini, have also faced similar unfortunate encounters with objects hurled at them mid-concert.
It's crucial for fans to remember that such actions have serious consequences and can tarnish the concert experience for everyone involved.
