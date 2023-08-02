Kelly Clarkson hilariously warns fans to not throw things at her; suggests ‘Throw diamonds, not objects’

Kelly Clarkson kicked off her Vegas residency with powerful performances and a humorous warning to fans. The singer addressed the recent trend of on-stage attacks on artists mid-performance.

Written by Shazia Ahmed Published on Aug 02, 2023   |  03:43 AM IST  |  328
Image credits: Instagram
Kelly Clarkson (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Kelly Clarkson's Vegas residency starts with electrifying performances
  • Singer issues warning against dangerous onstage pranks - throw diamonds, not objects
  • Her interactions with fans showcase genuine charm and wit

Pop sensation Kelly Clarkson kicked off her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Bakkt Theater with a lively and power-packed performance over the July 28-29 weekend. Amidst growing concerns about fans throwing objects at musicians during performances, Clarkson had a clever response up her sleeve, urging her audience, "If you're gonna throw s–t, throw diamonds!" The 41-year-old songstress entertained her crowd with not just her incredible vocals, but also her quick sense of humor.

Kelly Clarkson warns fans as she kicks off Vegas Residency with a bang

Clarkson's lighthearted response to fan's ‘hall pass’ remark

Kelly Clarkson's concerts are not just about the music; they are infused with her trademark wit and charm. During her kickoff shows in Las Vegas, Kelly Clarkson shared another lighthearted moment with her audience. When a female fan declared that her girlfriend had given her a ‘hall pass’ to hook up with the Stronger singer, Clarkson had a witty comeback ready. She replied, "Unfortunately, I like d–ks," much to the amusement of the crowd. The playful exchange showcased Kelly's genuine and down-to-earth nature, endearing her even more to her supporters.

Meanwhile, acts of fan excitement can lead to dangerous consequences. For the unversed, Bebe Rexha experienced an eye injury due to a chucked cell phone and Cardi B's response to a water-splashing fan with a microphone toss have brought this issue into the spotlight. Several other artists, including Drake, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, and Kelsea Ballerini, have also faced similar unfortunate encounters with objects hurled at them mid-concert.

It's crucial for fans to remember that such actions have serious consequences and can tarnish the concert experience for everyone involved. 

FAQs

How much does Kelly Clarkson make annually?
Kelly Clarkson's net worth is estimated to be $50 million dollars. Kelly Clarkson has earned over 30 million dollars as a singer and songwriter. Kelly is one of those prolific songwriters who has written songs with different music artists. Kelly Clarkson gets almost 2 million dollars per year, just from royalties.
What happened in Kelly Clarkson's childhood?
The Grammy winner's parents divorced when she was 6. While she stayed with her mother, Jeanne, her brother, Jason, went to live with their father, Stephen, and her sister, Alyssa, moved to their aunt's house. The division caused Clarkson to be estranged from her father.
How many Billboard #1 does Kelly Clarkson have?
In the United States, she has accumulated over 100 Billboard chart number ones; and has sold over 18.6 million album-equivalent units (including 14.6 million in traditional album sales), 35 million digital tracks, 61 billion in cumulative radio audience, and 2.8 billion on-demand streams.
About The Author
Shazia Ahmed
Shazia Ahmed

An author, content writer, and avid reader immersing in the world of fantasy, fiction, and entertainment while crea...

