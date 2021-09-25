Kelly Clarkson officially declared 'legally single' after lengthy divorce battle with ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is officially a single woman. Clarkson's marriage to Brandon Blackstock was legally dissolved by a court in early August, according to PEOPLE, a year and three months after she filed for divorce. The duo's marital or domestic partnership status' will likewise expire on January 7, 2022, according to the documents.

However, last month, it was revealed that a court upheld their marriage's initial prenuptial agreement, which meant Clarkson's USD 45 million wealth would be safeguarded. Meanwhile, Clarkson was temporarily ordered to pay Blackstock about USD 200k per month in spousal and child support in July. After that a source told PEOPLE she's "more than fine." "She is doing great and facing forward," a first source told PEOPLE at the time. "She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

Clarkson and Blackstock filed for divorce in June 2020. Clarkson was awarded primary physical care of their daughters River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, in November. "When she doesn't work, she is all about being a mom," a second source told PEOPLE in August. "She loves being with her kids."

Meanwhile, in August, Clarkson asked that she regain her surname after a court upheld the former couple's prenuptial agreement. Blackstock had challenged the agreement, which protects Clarkson's assets — including the Montana property where he is now residing and income generated during the marriage, claiming that each should instead be divided between the two. She was "pleased" with the decision when she was awarded primary custody of her two children in November 2020, a source told PEOPLE.

