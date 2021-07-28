Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay USD 200,000 to ex husband Brandon Blackstock monthly in child support

A Los Angeles County judge ordered Kelly Clarkson to pay a hefty sum of around USD 200,000 to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock monthly as part of child and spousal support amid their messy divorce. According to People, Clarkson will be paying Blackstock USD 150,000 per month in spousal support and an additional USD 45,601 per month in child support. Clarkson had filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. The duo share children River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.

According to People, the court has also ordered Clarkson to pay for her estranged husband's attorney fees relating to their ongoing divorce. It has also been maintained that while Blackstock was aiming for an amount of USD 436,000 per month in support, the court has ordered Clarkson to pay less than half of that.

Clarkson and Blackstock had announced their divorce in 2020 "citing irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Ever since then, the duo has been indulged in a messy divorce case.

In the meantime, Clarkson, who was granted the primary custody of the pair’s kids in November 2020, has been co-parenting her children with Blackstock and also spoke about how difficult it is on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show as she said, "It’s tough. … I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally."

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson requesting judges to officially declare her single amid messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock