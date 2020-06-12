Kelly Clarkson parts ways with husband Brandon Blackstock; Source reveals 'Divorce was her only option'

Kelly Clarkson files for divorce with her husband Brandon Blackstock after 7 years of marriage. A source close to her reveals divorce was the only option she had as quarantine had made things worse.

The news of Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock's divorce came as a shock for many. The American singer has filed for divorce from her husband after 7 years of marriage. As per media reports, 38-year old Kelly had approached the court for divorce on June 4, 2020 citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split. A source close to the couple has spoken to Entertainment Tonight about the same and has made a few revelations about their relationship.

"Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock hoped things would work out between them, but quarantine only made things worse," the insider said. "Kelly and Brandon had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out. They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental," the source added. "Kelly knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option."

The former couple has two children together, daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington. Kelly Clarkson has appealed for their custody but they're looking at co-parenting their kids. "Kelly and Brandon haven't cut each other off; they are still talking to one another. They are both heartbroken, but their plan is to put the kids first," the source revealed. "Their focus is on co-parenting and moving forward, as this is the last place they ever thought they would be. They both understand divorce is never easy for children, but Kelly and Brandon are great parents. It'll just take time," he added.

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson announces her split with husband Brandon Blackstock by filing for divorce

Share your comment ×