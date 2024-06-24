Kelly Clarkson Performs Heartfelt Rendition Of Shania Twain's You're Still The One; WATCH

On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson stunned viewers with a stunning rendition of Shania Twain's 1998 hit song, You're Still the One. Clarkson and her band, Y'all, faithfully performed the country song, capturing its heartfelt emotion. The song, which originally appeared on Twain's album Come on

Shania Twain hits on The Kelly Clarkson Show

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, the well-known vocalist behind songs like Miss Independent has given a performance. This demonstrated her talent as she covered several hits by Shania Twain.

Among them are upbeat performances of No One Needs to Know, Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? and Any Man of Mine. But one song won't be played during the show's daily Kellyoke segment: Blaze of Glory by Bon Jovi.

Recently, Clarkson revealed in an interview with Jon Bon Jovi that the song "almost killed me." She explained that it wasn't because she couldn't sing, but because she couldn't read the lyrics correctly. She mentioned that it was a song she had grown up listening to and was well acquainted with. However, she admitted to making numerous mistakes during the rehearsal.

She clarified that her inability to accurately read the lyrics was the reason behind her inability to hit the notes. She talked about how she kept saying the wrong things and how it got to the point where she had to let it go and get help.

She brought up The Kelly Clarkson Show's recent success and mentioned that it had won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding daytime talk series earlier in the month. She had won eight times at the awards ceremony with this triumph.

Kelly Clarkson's gratitude towards NBC for show relocation

Clarkson thanked NBC in her acceptance speech for relocating The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to New York after season 4. The actress disclosed that her desire for a new beginning following her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020 was the primary factor behind her decision to move.

Clarkson emphasized the importance of recognizing that not everyone considers their background circumstances. She stated that when she said, "Hey, my life isn't going so well," NBC, a large corporation, took the time to listen. She expressed concern about her ability to continue living there and questioned her ability to complete the task.

With gratitude in her voice, Clarkson said, "They really wrapped their arms around us, and they helped us move." She revealed that the relocation had benefited her family as well as the program.

River Rose, 9, and Remington, 8, are Clarkson's two children with Blackstock. She acknowledged that the move required a substantial amount of time, money, and effort, but she emphasized that these factors were not disregarded. She thanked them in closing for making mental health a priority in their work.

About the song

Shania Twain co-wrote the song, which debuted as the third single from her album Come On Over. It was a huge hit, hitting the top ten in several countries and winning Twain a Grammy Award for Best Country Song.

The lyrics express two people's deep love and commitment, while also celebrating the strength of their relationship in the face of challenges. The song was inspired by Twain's own relationship with her then-husband and producer, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, making it relevant to couples who have struggled together.

The song's message perfectly captures the essence of unwavering love and dedication. Not only was it commercially successful, but it also received positive reviews. This significantly enhanced Twain's standing as a gifted songwriter.

