Kelly Clarkson Performs Melodious Rendition Of Miley Cyrus' Flowers; WATCH

There is another Miley Cyrus hit on the Kellyoke menu of Kelly Clarkson. During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on June 21, the Grammy-winning songstress, who is now 42 years old, sang a stunning version of Cyrus’ Flowers.

Just a little bit of magic from Clarkson

Opening the show, Clarkson performed as part of her popular Kellyoke segment. She did it her own way with powerful riffs and My Band Y'all provided the musical backdrop. With emotion in her voice she sung these lines,

“We were good, we were gold/ Kinda dream that can't be sold/ We were right 'til we weren't/ Built a home and watched it burn/ Mm, I didn't wanna leave you/ I didn't wanna lie/ Started to cry, but then remembered I,”...before breaking into a melodic chorus. She ended by acknowledging her band members with appreciative clappings.

In Cyrus’ footsteps

This was after Cyrus’ Grammy performance back in February which included Flowers. On that night, not only did Cyrus perform but she also won Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year besides being nominated for Song of the Year.

Cyrus had previously performed this song live just once. For her birthday in November, she gave a stripped-down version during an intimate concert at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont while seated behind a piano with only family and close friends as attendees.

Flowers came out in January 2023 ahead of its album Endless Summer Vacation; rapidly it became an anthem for self-love and made sense to many fans globally.

Covering history Cyrus has been covered by Clarkson before. She has also covered Edge of Midnight and Used to Be Young on her program. The host played back her performance of Used to be Young so as to share some funny moments she had with Cyrus during one of her programs that aired on April 19.

“I ran into Miley at the Grammys and it was funny because she was like ‘You’re covering my songs a lot,’ ” Clarkson recalled. “I was like, ‘Well yeah I like ‘em.’ But I have covered quite a bit of Miley’s songs on this show, but they’re great songs. So I like singing great songs.”

Through her emotional performances, Clarkson has shown her love for Cyrus’ music and added her own touches to make each cover unique. Their fans are happy about the mix of these musicians as their talents merge together in melody.

