Kelly Clarkson reaches divorce settlement with ex husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020. In recent reports, via ET, the ex-couple have reached an agreement over their ownership of their Montana ranch. In their ongoing divorce battle, the Voice judge had previously requested the court to enforce their prenuptial terms of the agreement including both parties covering for their own attorney fees as Blackstock was demanding 2 million for it.

The talk show host had also requested the court to revert her last name to her maiden surname, Clarkson. The recent update in this battle is about the settlement of ownership of their Warren Peak ranch in Montana. Kelly has signed off 5.12 percent ownership to Blackstock which is nearly USD 900,000.

This development is the last installment in their divorce battle. In October, the court had ruled in Clarkson's favor regarding their property rights, Brandon wanted a clean 50/50 slipt of ownership on all property and assets. The judge validated the prenuptial agreement which directs that all property and assets owned during the marriage were segregated.

Kelly and Brandon got married in 2013 after dating for a year. Subsequently, they had two beautiful children together, River and Remington. The ex-couple met through kelly's previous manager who was also Brandon's father in 2006 and felt instantly attracted to each other but Bradon at that time was married to Melissa Ashworth. They finally met up again after Blackstock's divorce in 2012.

