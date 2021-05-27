Kelly Clarkson to replace Ellen DeGeneres on Daytime TV slot in fall 2022

NBC has chosen Kelly Clarkson to be the one who replaces the gregarious charm of Ellen DeGeneres bestowed upon the American audience for the last 18 years through her talk show.

Ellen DeGeneres decided to step away from the throne of Daytime talk show television that she had carried since 2003. The Ellen show, though all the rage with the audiences and the movie stars, got stuck in controversies regarding workplace harassment by the senior executive staff and overlooking of absurd behavior. Ellen mentioned not being creatively challenged enough now from the show and therefore carving a new path by completing the final season run of the show in 2021. Allegedly Ellen has been in conversation with the OTT giant to take her brand on the streaming platform and conduct a talk show but the official confirmation on this is not out yet.

The word is out and NBC has decided to name the daytime talk show TV thrown to Kelly Clarkson. Ellen’s run on the talk show will come to an end next year and NBC’s syndicate arm will produce the Kelly Clarkson version from fall 2022. NBC played a major role in carrying Ellen’s show to all the major stations of the country and garnering unbeatable popularity on its time slot. Now, Kelly’s show will be under scanner considering that it begins by getting broadcasted into 200 stations around the US. The show will be billed as one of the top daytime talk shows headlining the hour.

According to a report in Hollywood Reporter, “These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Local.

