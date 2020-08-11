  1. Home
Kelly Clarkson on replacing Simon Cowell in America’s Got Talent: Someone hotter is taking his seat

Kelly Clarkson is replacing Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent as Simon recovers from his back surgery that was performed after his scary bike accident. Kelly confirmed the news through a cheeky statement to TV line. Scroll down to read what she said.
Singer Kelly Clarkson is replacing a judge on America’s Got Talent! The 38-year-old entertainer will be filling in for Simon Cowell this week on the NBC talent show as he recovers from back surgery after suffering from a scary bike accident in LA. Kelly will be joining fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara on the panel. “My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make it for Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows of AGT,” Kelly shared in a statement via TV Line. 

 

She continued by saying: “But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson! You’re welcome in advance!”

 

In case you missed it, over the weekend, Simon broke his back after falling off his new electric bike while taking it for a ride around his courtyard at his Malibu home. He was then rushed to the hospital where he underwent a nearly six-hour surgery. Simon recently addressed fans for the first time since his accident through Twitter. “Some good advice…If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Simon tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

 

