Kelly Clarkson requesting judges to officially declare her single amid messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson’s legal team recently filed documents requesting the judges to officially deem her singer amidst her divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson is reportedly trying her best to officially be single. The 39-year-old’s legal team is reportedly requesting a judge to declare her legally single in new paperwork, according to TMZ The tabloid also mentioned that lawyer Laura Wasser filed legal documents yesterday for the judge to officially sign off on declaring Kelly single, and saving more issues, including money and child custody, for a later date.

Meanwhile, Kelly‘s estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock challenged their prenuptial agreement and is claiming it’s invalid. Brandon is getting spousal support for the time being, while Kelly currently has temporary custody of their two children, River and Remington. The reason being that Brandon moved to Montana full time.

Back in September 2020, Kelly addressed her divorce head-on during the Season 2 premiere of her talk show--The Kelly Clarkson Show. “What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids. Divorce is never easy. We’re both from divorced families so we know the best thing is to protect our children and their little hearts. So, I’m usually very open and I usually talk about everything. But in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally,” she said. “But I probably won’t go too far into it, because I’m a mama bear and my kids come first. Although, I do love you all. But I am okay. Everybody keeps asking and I am. The answer is yes,” she added.

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock’s divorce gets messier; Singer alleges that the talent agent defrauded her

Share your comment ×